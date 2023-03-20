TechKriti 2023: IIT Kanpur’s Annual Fest To Begin On March 23, Big Opportunity For Tech Wizards

New Delhi: Techkriti, Asia’s largest technical and entrepreneurial festival organised by IIT Kanpur, marks a symbol of creation or innovation in technology. Many interesting workshops, fascinating shows, enthralling talks, informal events, intriguing exhibitions, and exciting competitions together construct the face of technological innovation. The four days of the festival attracts a footfall of over 60,000 from around 1500 prestigious colleges all over the world.

The dates for Techkriti'23 are scheduled for March 23 through March 26, 2023, and it looks forward to many more years of technological advancement. A variety of competitions with a combined reward pool of more than 45 Lacs are organised by Techkriti. The competitions lay the foundation for Techkriti's core mission, which is to foster student enthusiasm and innovation in technology. Model United Nations, Robogames, ECDC, Take Off, Fintech, Software Corner, Mixed Bowl, Design, Technovation, Entrepreneurial, and Business Events are just a few of the general categories that competitions fall under.

Students have a great opportunity to participate, display their talents, and pique their creative and innovative appetites through the platform that Techkriti provides. The workshops organised by Techkriti are designed to demonstrate the advancements in science and technology to future engineers. They enhance the core skills required in the technology industry. Some of the workshops hosted by Techkriti in the past are App Integration, Cloud Computing, Ethical Hacking, Internet of Things (IoT), Android App Development, Robotics, Machine Learning, Data Analytics,Python programming.

Techkriti, in its past 28 years, witnessed various prominent personalities who showed the proper direction to many scientific minds by offering mind-stimulating talks and motivational speeches. Techkriti’23 is proud to welcome speakers like Mylswamy Annudurai (Moon man of India), Rajgopala Chidambaram (Former Principal Scientific Advisor of Government of India, coordinated test preparation for the Pokhran-I and Pokhran-II), Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa (Ex-Chief of Air Staff IAF), Jeffrey Archer (World’s Best-Selling Author), Premlata Agrawal (First Indian woman to scale the seven summit) and many more.

The words of such experienced people will help to nurture future technology endeavours. The exhibitions organised by Techkriti focus to present the fascinating things before the audience. Their prime objective is to shape futuristic innovation ideas and thinking. Some of the past exhibitions at Techkriti include Eth Zurich (an autonomous Soccer playing robot), Nino (first Indian humanoid robot), Remidi (world’s first wearable device to record, play and perform), Hyperloop (a cool transportation system), OTO (a controller come musical instrument of Germany), Indro (the tallest humanoid robot), Holus (world’s first interactive tabletop holographic display), LIGO (gravitational waves in action) Puzzlebox Orbit (a brain-controlled helicopter of USA), vintage car exhibitions including Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost, Singer, Morris Cowley, and Austin Saloon, Facebots (robots which use Facebook account information to converse with friends), etc.

Besides workshops, talks, and exhibitions, the fest conducts incredible shows and performances as well. The festival, in some past years, witnessed concert by Piyush Mishra, DJ night by Willy William, stand up comedy Zakir Khan, and Biswa Kalyan Rath, Drone Show, DJ night by Zephyrtone and DJ Morgan, concert by Sonu Nigam, and Kailash Kher Edge Ryderz (motorbike stunt show), informal session by TVF Pitchers team, breathtaking performance by Farhan Akhtar, Beltek and NDS & Blues, Finnish rock band, 3D projection mapping show, fireworks and laser shows, Sukhwinder Singh’s performance, concert by Nucleya, magic show by magician Nigel Mead, The Laser Man, Feeding the Fish, air show by Akash Ganga team of Indian Air Force and much more.

The shows and performances truly exponentiate the fascination among the fest attendees. To know more visit our official website, techkriti.org. Also, follow our social media handles for regular updates.