'Technology has now become a potential weapon in security apparatus': PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat delivered the convocation address at the Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar`s Lavad area on Saturday (March 12) morning. In his address, he praised the security forces and underlined their contribution to India's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bedore his address at the University, PM took on Twitter to express his gratitude and informed that a building in the university will also be dedicated to the nation.

At 11 AM, I will be at the Rashtriya Raksha University, where I am honoured to be delivering the Convocation address. A building in the university will also be dedicated to the nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2022

Emphasizing the role of technology in the security of the country PM said, "Technology has now become a potential weapon in the security apparatus. Mere physical training is not enough to be in security forces, now specially-abled people can also contribute to the security sector despite not being physically fit."

"We have seen during the covid pandemic, many policemen in uniform gave food and medicines to the needy during the lockdown. People saw the humane face of the police," added PM Modi.

PM Modi suggested Police personnel should be trained in a way that changes the perception of people about the policemen. "There's a perception about police-stay away from them, the same isn't true about Army. Imperative that Police manpower should be trained in a way that they're amicable with people"

Stressing on the need of reforms in the recruitment in security forces PM said, "After independence, recruitment in law and order needed reforms. Unfortunately, we were left behind."

PM Modi`s two-day visit to Gujarat began on Friday (March 11) where he held a roadshow from the airport to the BJP office, Kamalam, followed by a meeting with the party leaders in Ahmedabad.

Further, the Prime Minister addressed a Maha-Panchayat Sammelan at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad and then met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar.

He also chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust to discuss the ongoing infrastructure up-gradation measures in the district.

Live TV