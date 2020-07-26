Teenage girls plough farmland to help family due to lack of money during coronavirus pandemic

Tirupati: The sudden outbreak of coronavirus has not only changed the lifestyle of people but are compelled some to change their profession in order to get some earning for their livelihood. A Tirupati based tea-shop owner named Nageshwar Rao had to take up farming in his village to survive during this hard time.

Nageshwar's family is a migrant from Mahalrajupalli who is living in Marpuri Street at Madanapalli Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh from the past two decades.

With no money left with him to buy a tractor or hire a worker for the fieldwork, Nagesshwar's wife Lalitha and two daughters Vennela, Chandana are helping him in farming. His daughters are seen plowing field, a work which is usually done using tractor or bull. Both Vennela, Chandana are in their teenage in which one completed intermediate and another completed passed class 10th exam.

While speaking to Zee Media Vennela said ''With a lot of struggle my parents made us study, in present situation we did not have any money to make arrangements to cultivate our land so i and my sister helped my parent's"

Lalitha wife of Nageshwar said, ''we were struggling to pay the house rent and finally we had to shut the tea shop because of the loss we were facing during lockdown, and that's the reason we decided to come back our native and do farming.''

''We own about 2.5 acre of our own land- in which we are harvesting Peanut crop and lentils. The rainfall is good and with my family support, I managed to somehow do the farming. Now i am waiting for our crop to grow'', Nageshwar Rao told to Zee Media.