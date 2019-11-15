Tees Hazari court clashes: Delhi HC grants Interim protection to 2 suspended policemen

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted interim protection to two suspended policemen who allegedly fired at a lawyer during the clashes at Tis Hazari court on November 2. The court ordered that no coercive action should be taken against these cops till December 23, issuing notices to various bar associations which have to reply on the petition filed by Delhi police.

Delhi Police moved two applications in the Delhi High court praying that no coercive should action be taken against the police personnel- ASI Pawan Kumar and Kamta Prasad- till the conclusion of the Judicial enquiry. Another application was also moved praying that ACMM had asked for a status report by police and that no such orders should be passed till judicial enquiry is over.

A division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar heard the application filed by the Delhi Police.

Advocate Mohit Mathur representing lawyers objected to the applications.

Coordination committee of lawyers has stated that they will plan the further course of action in the light of the recent order, adding "We respect the court order. We will do a meeting and see what will be the further course of action."

Advocates from Delhi and NCR have called for a protest on November 20 in front of Parliament, demanding the arrest of the two policemen. The Coordination Committe said that it has called for lawyers from across the country to take part in the protest.

On November 2, Delhi Police personnel and lawyers had clashed in Tis Hazari court complex following an argument over the parking issue. During the confrontation, both sides received injuries. A lawyer allegedly sustained injuries after getting shot at by the police.