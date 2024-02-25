Tejashwi Yadav Questions delay In Bihar Cabinet Expanison

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday questioned the the delay in the cabinet expansion of the JDU-NDA government in Bihar. Launching a scathing attack at the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Yadav said nobody is taking Bihar CM seriously and both the common people and leaders within Kumar's party are tired of him.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said, " This is a big question. Cabinet expansion has not been done in one month. What is the reason behind this? All important works are getting delayed. CM should answer about this."

Tejashwi Yadav remarked that Nitish Kumar has not yet finalized the school timings in the State. He asserted that a government official is in disagreement with the Bihar Chief Minister's stance on the issue, resulting in a lack of decision-making progress.

"There have also been discussions regarding the school timings but the state govt has not done anything. Nitish Kumar made a statement in Vidhan Sabha that changes will be made in the timings. When cold wave gripped Bihar, in a cabinet meeting we told him that timings should be changed. But an official is not listening to the Chief Minister. This shows that no one is taking CM Nitish Kumar seriously. Common people and party leaders are tired of CM Nitish Kumar," he said.

On remarks made by Jitan Ram Manjhi that he repaid the favour by supporting Nitish Kumar on making him the Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav said that Hindustani Awam Morcha founder did not say anything wrong.

"Earlier we (RJD) made him the Chief Minister. They were the third biggest party. This time a party which has four MLAs made him the Chief Minister. Remove their four votes and the count would have been 121," he said.

Earlier in January, Nitish, who had reportedly gone into a sulk after not being named the convenor of INDIA, the Opposition bloc that took shape through his efforts, dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar and the national coalition to form a new government with the support of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Later, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government won the floor test in the Bihar Assembly with the support of 129 MLAs. The majority mark in Bihar is 122. Three MLAs of RJD crossed over and voted in favour of NDA.