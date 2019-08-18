close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka

Tejasvi Surya claims Jain brethren attacked in Bengaluru over use of Hindi

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday expressed concern over the alleged attack on Jains by a "few rowdy elements" in Bengaluru over "Hindi written on a banner of a temple".Taking to Twitter, Surya claimed that the "rowdy elements" did not question the use of Arabic language in Bengaluru.

Tejasvi Surya claims Jain brethren attacked in Bengaluru over use of Hindi

Bengaluru (Karnataka): BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday expressed concern over the alleged attack on Jains by a "few rowdy elements" in Bengaluru over "Hindi written on a banner of a temple".Taking to Twitter, Surya claimed that the "rowdy elements" did not question the use of Arabic language in Bengaluru.

"Deeply hurt over attack on our Jain brothers in B`luru over Hindi on a banner of a temple by few rowdy elements. They however never question use of `rb~ (Arabic) in Bengaluru. Assaulting peaceful Jains who contribute to Karnataka brings infamy to genuine Kannada lovers and activists," Surya, a lawmaker from Bangalore South said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, the BJP`s youngest MP urged young Jains in Karnataka to use Kannada in their communications and learn the history of great poets and their contribution in Kannada.

"Many great poets like Pampa, Ponna and Ranna known as Ratnatraya or three gems of Kannada literature were Jains. Very beginning of Kannada literature is Jaina Yuga. Therefore, I urge today`s young Jains in Karnataka to learn this history and also use Kannada in their communications," he said.
 

Tags:
KarnatakaBJPTejasvi Surya
Next
Story

Walkway linking Blue Line, Aqua Line metro stations inaugurated

Must Watch

PT2M4S

Triple Talaq was a malpractice, there is no doubt about it in anybody's mind, says Amit Shah