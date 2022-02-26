Telangana aircraft crash: Trainee pilot killed, Scindia expresses grief

Hyderabad: A woman trainee pilot died when an aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed in Nalgonda district of Telangana on Saturday (February 26), police said.

Citing preliminary information, a police official said the ill-fated aircraft, which came from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh side, crashed at a village in the district before noon. The woman trainee pilot died on the spot and further details were being ascertained, the official said.

Expressing his grief over the tragic death of the trainee pilot, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed that an investigation team has been sent to the accident site.

"Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of a training aircraft in Nalgonda, Telangana. An investigation team has been rushed to the site. Unfortunately, we lost the student pilot. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones," tweeted Scindia.

