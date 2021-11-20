Telangana announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia for kins of farmers killed in protests

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three controversial farm laws that stirred a nationwide outrage among farmers, Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao declared Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia payment for the families of all the martyred farmers on behalf of the Telangana government.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader also urged PM Modi to provide compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to each bereaved family, ANI reported.

The chief minister also requested the central government to withdraw the cases filed against the farmers during the farmers’ protest at the Singhu border.

Earlier, the Telangana CM in a letter to PM Modi urged to direct Food Corporation of India (FCI) to confirm the target of procurement of rice from Telangana during the ensuing rabi season.

About the farm laws, PM Modi on Friday, in his address to the nation on the occasion of Guruparb, announced that the Centre will roll back the newly implemented farm laws- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, which were termed ‘black laws’ by the farmers’ unions.

