हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
farm laws

Telangana announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia for kins of farmers killed in protests

KCR also urged PM Modi to provide compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to the bereaved families of farmers who died during the protest.

Telangana announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia for kins of farmers killed in protests

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three controversial farm laws that stirred a nationwide outrage among farmers, Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao declared Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia payment for the families of all the martyred farmers on behalf of the Telangana government.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader also urged PM Modi to provide compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to each bereaved family, ANI reported.

The chief minister also requested the central government to withdraw the cases filed against the farmers during the farmers’ protest at the Singhu border.

Earlier, the Telangana CM in a letter to PM Modi urged to direct Food Corporation of India (FCI) to confirm the target of procurement of rice from Telangana during the ensuing rabi season.

About the farm laws, PM Modi on Friday, in his address to the nation on the occasion of Guruparb, announced that the Centre will roll back the newly implemented farm laws- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, which were termed ‘black laws’ by the farmers’ unions.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
farm lawsTelanganaChandrashekhar RaoNarendra ModiFarmers protest
Next
Story

ICAI CA Admit Card for December 2021 exams released at icaiexam.icai.org, check how to download

Must Watch

PT2M11S

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi