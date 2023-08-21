Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BRS Announces First List Of Candidates, KCR To Contest From...

Telangana Assembly elections 2023: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced the first list of candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls. As per the BRS list announced for 115 of 119 seats, Rao will contest from the Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies.

"Change of candidates in only seven of the total 119 assembly constituencies," he told reporters.

Telangana Assembly polls 2023: BRS will win 95-105 seats, says KCR

Speaking further, K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, said that his party will win between 95-105 seats out of the total 119 in the upcoming assembly polls. He also said that BRS' 'friendship' with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM will continue.

The 2023 Telangana Assembly elections are likely to be held in December.

Earlier on Sunday, Rao hit out at the opposition Congress and said if the party comes to power in the state, the middleman era will begin in government offices. The Telangana Chief Minister was referring to the Congress saying it will abolish the Dharani portal (integrated land records system).

"The move will bring back middlemen into the system. If the Congress comes into power, there will be middlemen at the revenue office and registration offices," he said at a public rally in Suryapet.

KCR claimed that land records in the Dharani Portal cannot be tampered with, and even the chief minister or chief secretary does not have the power to change the records -- only farmers do.

According to him, it is because of Dharani that some of the government schemes are being implemented effectively.

Speaking about governance in his state, Rao said despite the loss of revenue faced by Telangana due to the Covid-19 pandemic and also the 'note ban by Prime Minister Narendra Modi' in 2016, the BRS government has successfully waived farm loans to the tune of Rs 37,000 crore.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are asking the Telangana people to give them a chance 'but they could not do anything despite being given several chances in the last 50 years'.