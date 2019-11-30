Telangana bar association denies legal support to accused in Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder

Hyderabad: The Shadnagar Bar Association of a local court on Saturday denied any legal support to the accused in gruesome murder and alleged rape of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad's Ranga Reddy district.

Four persons - Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu - were arrested on Friday by the Telangana Police. They are to be produced before the court later today.

Addressing a press conference after arresting the four accused, the Cyberabad Police said that a request will be made to handover the case to the fast track court in Mahbubnagar to expedite the prosecution for maximum punishment to them.

On Thursday morning, the charred body of the doctor was found near the outskirts of the town. As per the preliminary probe, the police said that she was sexually assaulted.

Speaking about the modus operandi of the accused, Commissioner of Police (CP) VC Sajjanar said, "The accused, who were in an inebriated condition, took the air out of the victim's vehicle. Later Arif approached the victim under the pretext of offering her help and the victim agreed. They took the vehicle from the victim to fill air in the tyre. Then they dragged the girl inside and raped her. The girl lost her life due to closing of her mouth and nose during the act."

"Later on the accused used a lorry to take the victim`s body to Shadnagar where they burnt it," he added.

Among the accused, Mohammed Arif is a lorry driver and J Siva, J Naveen and Chenna Keshavulu are all lorry cleaners.

The police chief said when the victim returned around 9 pm to collect her scooty parked near the toll plaza, Arif told her that her vehicle had got punctured. He offered to help her and get the vehicle repaired and sent Siva with the vehicle. As she was waiting for the vehicle, Arif and the others caught hold of her and took her away from the main road and raped her.

The victim had, however, called her sister around 9.45 pm to inform that her vehicle got punctured and somebody had offered to help her and took her vehicle for repair. She also said that she was feeling frightened due to the presence of some truck drivers near her. The victim's sister had advised her to leave the vehicle, come to the toll plaza and return home by a cab but when she later called her back, the mobile was switched off.

The family lodged a missing complaint with the police around 11 pm.

The ghastly murder-rape case has evoked a strong reaction from across the country. Scores of locals gathered outside the police station and raised slogans against the police. Demanding justice for the victim, locals pressed for prompt police action and fast proceeding of the case.