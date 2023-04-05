topStoriesenglish2591466
Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar Detained Ahead Of PM Narendra Modi’s Visit

According to the report, a team of police reached the MP Bandi Sanjay's residence in Karimnagar and took him into custody.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 07:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Karimnagar: Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained from his Karimnagar residence shortly after midnight on Wednesday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state. According to reports, a police team arrived at the MP's Karimnagar residence and arrested him. While Bandi Sanjay's supporters and party employees attempted to halt the police, the atmosphere became tense.

Bandi Sanjay could be seen being dragged by policemen and later made to sit inside a police van. Reportedly, he was taken to Bommala Ramaram police station in Nalgonda district. More details on the police action are awaited. BJP State General Secretary Premender Reddy said, "BJP state president Bandi Sanjay was detained by police past midnight. He has been held from his residence in Karimnagar illegally."

BJP State General Secretary Premender Reddy stated that the police should have initiated any legal process in the morning. He further alleged that this is nothing but to disturb PM Modi`s program in Telangana. “What was the need for this action against a Member of Parliament at midnight? What are the crime and case? They are not telling us anything. He is being taken to Bhongir. Why is he being taken there?" Reddy further questioned.

He further alleged that the reason behind this action is that we are raising our voice against the KCR government over the question paper leak case. This is all against the `Democracy’. Telangana BJP leaders following the detention of Bandi Sanjay said that a state-wide protest would be launched. State-wide protest against the police action against the BJP State President is being planned, according to the BJP State Secretary.

PM Modi's Visit to Telangana

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Telangana on April 8 to inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad to Tirupati along with launching various other developmental projects.

