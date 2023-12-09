Telangana BJP MLAs Including T Raja Singh Oppose Appointment Of Akbaruddin Owaisi As Protem Speaker; Refuse To Take Oath

In Telangana, the appointment of AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi as Protem speaker sparked a row after BJP MLAs not only opposed the move but refused to take oath under his chair. Firebrand BJP MLA T Raja Singh said that party MLAs won't take oath by Owaisi. Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said that the election of new speaker should not happen under Owaisi.

"Can I take oath in front of a person (Akbaruddin Owaisi) who made anti-Hindu comments in the past," asked Singh who won from the Goshmahal assembly seat. He further said, "Our MLAs will take oath after a Speaker is appointed. We will never ally with such a party (AIMIM). We will go to the Governor on this."

T Raja Singh alleged that Congress Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is scared of the AIMIM just like his predecessor K Chandrashekar Rao.

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi took oath taken oath as Protem Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly in Raj Bhawan, Hyderabad today. The oath was administered by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Owaisi was appointed Protem speaker on the recommendation of the ruling Congress government, said the BJP.

Being the senior most member of the Assembly, the AIMIM legislator has been appointed as the protem Speaker. He was elected from Chandrayangutta constituency in Hyderabad for a sixth consecutive term in the election held last month.

"We have won 8 seats and reached 14% vote percentage in the state...There is a ritual of appointing a senior leader as pro-tem Speaker. However, Congress has appointed Akbaruddin Owaisi to the post due to their understanding with AIMIM. We object to this. We demand that the election of the Assembly Speaker should not happen with this Pro-tem Speaker. We will tell the same to the State Governor," said Kishan Reddy.