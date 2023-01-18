topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
TELANGANA BJP PRESIDENT

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son booked for assaulting fellow student

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son, an engineering first-year student, has been accused of beating up a fellow student on the premises of a private educational institute in Hyderabad reportedly for "misbehaving" with the sister of his friend.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 12:11 PM IST|Source: PTI

Hyderabad: A case was registered against Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son here on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a student, police said.

Kumar's son, an engineering first-year student was accused of beating up a fellow student on the premises of a private educational institute here recently reportedly for "misbehaving" with the sister of his friend.

A video of the incident purportedly showing one person slapping another has gone viral on social media.

Based on the complaint given by the Head of the Disciplinary Committee of the institute, an FIR was registered against Kumar's son at Dundigal police station under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, a senior police official told.

