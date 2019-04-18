Telangana Board TS Inter results to be declared shortly

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to announce the intermediate first and second year results on Thursday. Candidates can check their results on official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in or third party sites manabadi.com, schools9.com and examresults.net.

A press conference by Telangana Board will be held where the TS inter result 2019 will be officially released.

Meanwhile, to the students out there, here's a step-by-step guide your results.

1: Visit one of the following websites:

manabadi.com

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

schools9.com

bie.telangana.gov.in

examresults.net

2: Next, click on TS Inter 1st Year Vocational Results 2019 LIVE or TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2019 LIVE

3: On the new page, enter the Hall Ticket No.

4: Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

5: Candidates can also check their scores on the official Telangana results app 'T App Folio’.

The scorecard will consist of Hall Ticket No, Name, Course, CGPA, Result, Subject, Grade, Internal Grade and Grade Point.

Over 9 lakh candidates appeared for the Telangana intermediate first and second year exams this year.

TSBIE Intermediate examination for first year began on February 27 and continued till March 16 while the second year exams were conducted between February 28 and March 18.