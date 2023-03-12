topStoriesenglish2582742
Telangana Chief Minister KCR Admitted To Hospital After Abdominal Discomfort

Telangana Chief Minister was admitted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad on Sunday (March 12) morning after suffering from abdominal discomfort.

Mar 12, 2023
  • Telangana CM was admitted to a hospital on the morning of March 12
  • KCR had complained of abdominal discomfort as per an official
  • He has developed a small ulcer in his stomach

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was admitted to a Hyderabad hospital on Sunday morning after experiencing abdominal discomfort, an official said adding that he has developed a small ulcer in his stomach, the treatment of which has been initiated. The Chief Minister was admitted to AIG Hospitals where he was examined by the chairman of the hospital Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy who is also the chief of Gastroenterology. He was then shifted to the hospital where he underwent some medical tests.

"This is to inform that Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri K Chandrashekar Rao developed Abdominal Discomfort today morning, following which he was examined by Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals. He was brought to AIG Hospitals following which CT and Endoscopy were performed," the statement by the hospital informed.

"A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically. All other parameters are normal. Appropriate medication has been started," it added. Further details into the matter are awaited.

