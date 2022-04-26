Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Tuesday will introduce the 11 resolutions of its government on the occasion of the party’s 21st Foundation Day.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will release the vision and introduce 11 resolutions tomorrow at the TRS formation day, announced IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

"We will discuss how the Covid-19 situation was dealt with the demonetisation and the Centre`s incompetence will be discussed. Discussion on farmers` problems and unemployment will also be held," he added.

According to IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao more than 3000 members have been invited to the celebration.

The general body meeting will be held where elected representatives, MLA, MPs and ministers will come and Hyderabad corporators, Zilla Parishad Chairman and Municipal Chairman, ZPTC and MPP.

"We apologise for not inviting the party Karyakartas," said KTR.

KTR has asked all the panchayats heads and district division heads to hoist the party flag across 12,900 Gram Panchayats and celebrate it as a festival.

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering a day ahead of the event, KCR on Tuesday emphasised the transformation his government brought about in Telangana.

“Seven years back, there were power cuts in Telangana. Now, if there's a power cut in Telangana it becomes news...The 7-yr-old Telangana is giving 24 hrs current to every district. Giving water across all districts with mission Bhagiratha, Kaleshwaram, Palamuru projects,” said KCR.

(With agency inputs)

