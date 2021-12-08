हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Singareni coal blocks

Telangana CM KCR urges PM Narendra Modi to stop auction of Singareni coal blocks

In the backdrop of all the workers’ unions giving a call for three days strike from Thursday opposing the union government move, the CM wrote a letter to the PM requesting him to stop the proposal by the union coal ministry.

Telangana CM KCR urges PM Narendra Modi to stop auction of Singareni coal blocks
File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop auctioning of four coal blocks in Singareni coal mines in Telangana as proposed by the union coal ministry.

In the backdrop of all the workers’ unions giving a call for a three-day strike from Thursday opposing the union government move, the CM wrote a letter to the PM requesting him to stop the proposal by the union coal ministry.

In his letter, the CM stated that Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is producing 65 million tonnes of coal every year and plays a key role in catering to the needs of thermal power plants in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states.

He added that after the bifurcation of the state, the maximum demand for power was 5,661 MW in 2014 and by March 2021 it went up to 13,688 MWs and it is essential to supply coal uninterruptedly for the generation of thermal power.

The CM also urged the PM to instruct the union coal ministry to stop the auction of JBROC-3, Sravanpally OC, Koya Gudem OC-3 and KK-6 UG Block under the union ministry’s trench 13, as it would adversely impact the needs under Singareni jurisdiction for coal. He also requested the PM to allocate these blocks to SCCL.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Singareni coal blocksTelanganaK Chandrashekhar RaoNarendra Modi
Next
Story

CBSE: Registration for classes 9, 11 to begin from THIS date, details here

Must Watch

PT2M45S

President Ram Nath Kovind's programme at Mumbai cancelled