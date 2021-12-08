Telangana CM KCR urges PM Narendra Modi to stop auction of Singareni coal blocks

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop auctioning of four coal blocks in Singareni coal mines in Telangana as proposed by the union coal ministry.

In the backdrop of all the workers’ unions giving a call for a three-day strike from Thursday opposing the union government move, the CM wrote a letter to the PM requesting him to stop the proposal by the union coal ministry.

In his letter, the CM stated that Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is producing 65 million tonnes of coal every year and plays a key role in catering to the needs of thermal power plants in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states.

He added that after the bifurcation of the state, the maximum demand for power was 5,661 MW in 2014 and by March 2021 it went up to 13,688 MWs and it is essential to supply coal uninterruptedly for the generation of thermal power.

The CM also urged the PM to instruct the union coal ministry to stop the auction of JBROC-3, Sravanpally OC, Koya Gudem OC-3 and KK-6 UG Block under the union ministry’s trench 13, as it would adversely impact the needs under Singareni jurisdiction for coal. He also requested the PM to allocate these blocks to SCCL.

