New Delhi: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday (September 3, 2022) accused the ruling TRS of taking instructions from AIMIM over the celebration of Hyderabad Liberation Day. "After BJP decided to celebrate Sept 17 as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day', all parties responded. But when AIMIM demanded to celebrate 'National Integration Day' on September 17, the state government came forward to celebrate it. CM and TRS taking instructions from AIMIM," Sanjay said.

Earlier in the day, the state government had announced that it has decided to celebrate 'Telangana National Integration Day' on September 16th, 17th and 18th in place of 'Hyderabad Liberation Day.' A statement by the Telangana CMO read- “Telangana govt has decided to celebrate 'Telangana National Integration Day' on Sept 16th, 17th and 18th.”

The development came after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi demanded the Center and the state government to celebrate September 17 as 'National Integration Day' rather than 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'.

The Hyderabad MP sent a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stating that the accession and merger of various princely States were not only about liberating the territories from autocratic rulers.

"Government of India decided to celebrate 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' in Telangana on September 17. On behalf of AIMIM, I have written two letters to Home Minister Amit Shah and Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao - the phrase 'National Integration Day' may be more apt than mere liberation," the AIMIM chief noted.

"The struggles of the people of erstwhile Hyderabad state against colonialism, feudalism and autocracy are a symbol of national integration rather than merely a case of 'liberation' of a piece of land," read Owaisi’s letter.