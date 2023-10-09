Telangana Election 2023: Voting Date, Time, Nominations, Result, Full Schedule, All You Need To Know

The Election Commission of India will shortly announce the date for Telangana Assembly Election 2023. The state is under the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi). The Congress is the key opposition party while the BJP is looking to establish itself as one of the key parties in the state. The election will be a test for K Chandrashekar Rao who will be seeking a third straight term. Since the formation of the state in 2024, the BRS has been ruling Telangana. Telangana assembly has a total of 119 seats and the majority mark is 60 seats. The BRS has 99 seats in the assembly while the Congress has seven MLAs.

Telangana Election 2023 Date, Time

The elections in Telangana are likely to be held towards the end of November. The polls may take place in a single phase. The ECI will announce the poll dates shortly and the same will be updated here. The voting time is likely to be between 7 am to 6 pm.

Telangana Election 2023 Results

The polls for the 199 seats are likely to be held towards the end of November and the results will be out in December.

Telangana Election 2023 Full Schedule

Five states are going to the polls in November this year - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. The results of these state assembly elections will be crucial given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a third straight term. The results are likely to be the true semi-finals in the run-up to the parliamentary polls next year.