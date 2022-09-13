Telangana: Fire at a hotel in Secunderabad kills at least six; others jump from building to save their lives

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a hotel in Telangana's Secunderabad on Monday (September 12, 2022) and killed at least six people and injured several others. According to news agency ANI, the fire broke out at an electric scooter recharging unit on the ground floor of a building, which then spread to the first and second floors.

Several people also jumped from the building and were rushed to the hospital, ANI reported citing Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand.

Telangana | Remaining people jumped from the building and were rescued by locals. They were rushed to the hospital, fire tenders on the spot: Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand pic.twitter.com/uDrwDCSw8t — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali called it a "very unfortunate" incident and said that they are probing the cause of the fire.

More details are awaited.