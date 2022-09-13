NewsIndia
TELANGANA FIRE

Telangana: Fire at a hotel in Secunderabad kills at least six; others jump from building to save their lives

The fire broke out at an electric scooter recharging unit on the ground floor of a building, which then spread to the first and second floors, news agency ANI reported.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 08:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a hotel in Telangana's Secunderabad on Monday (September 12, 2022) and killed at least six people and injured several others. According to news agency ANI, the fire broke out at an electric scooter recharging unit on the ground floor of a building, which then spread to the first and second floors. 

Several people also jumped from the building and were rushed to the hospital, ANI reported citing Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand. 

Meanwhile, Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali called it a "very unfortunate" incident and said that they are probing the cause of the fire.

More details are awaited.

