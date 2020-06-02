Telangana Formation Day 2020 on June 2, a low-key affair this year due to coronavirus COVID-19

Today (June 2) is celebrated every year as Telangana Formation Day as this is the day when the Telangana state officially came into existence under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of Parliament in 2014.

On February 8, 2014, the Telangana Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha with support from the Congress and BJP. The Telangana bill was passed by Rajya Sabha with the support of the BJP and other opposition parties. The bill then received the assent of the President and was published in the gazette on March 1, 2014. On March 4, 2014, the Government of India declared June 2, 2014 as the Telangana Formation Day.

Telangana Formation Day is observed by people of state to celebrate the birth of the state and remember the struggle that preceded the carving out of the new state of Telangana from Andhra Pradesh.

On June 2, Telangana Formation Day is celebrated across the state by hoisting the national flag but this year the celebrations will not be as grand as previous years due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. On Telangana Formation Day, people of the state enjoy their day by spending their time with friends, neighbours, and their family.

In 2019, Telangana Chief Minister and TSR chief K Chandrashekhar Rao celebrated the Telangana Foundation Day by paying tributes at the memorial of Telangana martyrs on the road opposite public gardens and unfurled the national flag at the venue. CM Rao was also given the guard of honour by an armed police contingent.

On Telangana Formation Day, the state also awards its citizens for exemplary contribution in various fields like science, art, and literature but this year this event too will remain affected due to coronavirus outbreak.