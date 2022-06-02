New Delhi: The Ministry of Culture is all set to organise Telangana Formation Day celebrations in Delhi on Thursday (June 2, 2022). According to the officials, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going to be the chief guest at the event. Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi will also attend the event that will be held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, the ministry said. Telangana was officially formed on June 2, 2014, and the day is celebrated as Telangana Day or Telangana Formation Day.

This programme aims to highlight the roots of the land of culture, heritage, architectural magnificence and unsung heroes of India`s youngest state, which is celebrating its eighth anniversary this year.

The event will be held at Ambedkar Auditorium in New Delhi and popular singers from Telangana including Mangali and Vedala Hemachandra will be among the performers.

KCR greets people on Telangana Formation Day

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, on the eve of Telangana Formation Day, extended greetings to the people of the state. The Chief Minister said that the formation of a new State i.e Telangana, has been possible due to the sacrifices made by people for this state, and it was built with the same spirit. "Telangana continued to progress and stood as a role model for the country," he said.

The Chief Minister said it is a proud moment for every Telangana citizen that would make them feel happy and will remind them of the growth the State has achieved in various spheres so far. CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, in his greeting, also highlighted that the state has registered a qualitative growth in various sectors like agriculture, irrigation, power, education, health etc. He added that the Telangana State achieved unprecedented growth in terms of ensuring the welfare and development of people by implementing various schemes in the last 8 years.

History and significance of Telangana Formation Day

June 2, 2022 marks Telangana’s 8th foundation day. Following a massive people's movement that lasted several decades, Telangana was carved out of erstwhile unified Andhra Pradesh on June 2, 2014. In 2014, it was formed as India’s 29th state. Currently, it is known as the 28th state as Jammu and Kashmir was made UT in 2019.

Earlier in November of 1956, Telangana was merged with Andhra Pradesh to form a united state for the Telugu-speaking population. Following the merger, the political leaders from the region accused Andhra Pradesh of colonising the area and ignoring the region. The leaders also accused the Andhra government of not investing in developing infrastructure in the region.

