Telangana: Good News for students, No changes in Dussehra holidays, says govt amid SCERT proposal to reduce number of days

Telangana: The Director of School Education, Telangana, Wednesday clarified that the Dussehra holidays announced earlier for all primary, upper primary, and high schools will remain in effect without any change.In a memo sent to the school education department on Tuesday, the director of the Telangana State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) suggested cutting the number of Dussehra holidays from 14 to nine.

Earlier, the government had declared Dusshera Holidays in all schools of Telangana starting September 26, 2022. The Bathukamma festival would be celebrated from September 25 to October 3 and the Dasara festival is on October 5. With Dusshera Holidays being for almost 14 days, schools would reopen for all students from October 10, 2022 but a memo from the director of Telangana State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) proposed to the School Education Department to reduce the number of the Dussehra holidays from 14 to nine days to compensate the loss of working days due to the heavy rains in July and the National Integration Day celebrations.

Alternatively, the SCERT also suggested the department to issue instructions to all schools to remain open on second Saturdays in November and December this year and February, March and April next year. This will result in bringing down the total loss of working days to two, it said.