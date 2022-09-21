NewsIndia
TELANGANA

Telangana: Good News for students, No changes in Dussehra holidays, says govt amid SCERT proposal to reduce number of days

Dussehra holidays announced earlier for all primary, upper primary, and high schools will remain in effect without any change, scroll down for more information.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 06:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Telangana: Good News for students, No changes in Dussehra holidays, says govt amid SCERT proposal to reduce number of days

Telangana: The Director of School Education, Telangana, Wednesday clarified that the Dussehra holidays announced earlier for all primary, upper primary, and high schools will remain in effect without any change.In a memo sent to the school education department on Tuesday, the director of the Telangana State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) suggested cutting the number of Dussehra holidays from 14 to nine.

Earlier, the government had declared Dusshera Holidays in all schools of Telangana starting September 26, 2022. The Bathukamma festival would be celebrated from September 25 to October 3 and the Dasara festival is on October 5. With Dusshera Holidays being for almost 14 days, schools would reopen for all students from October 10, 2022 but a memo from the director of Telangana State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) proposed to the School Education Department to reduce the number of the Dussehra holidays from 14 to nine days to compensate the loss of working days due to the heavy rains in July and the National Integration Day celebrations.

Alternatively, the SCERT also suggested the department to issue instructions to all schools to remain open on second Saturdays in November and December this year and February, March and April next year. This will result in bringing down the total loss of working days to two, it said.

Live Tv

TelanganaSchools closedTelangana governmentHyderabadholidayDusshera HolidaysTelangana schoolsDussheradussehra 2022 holidays in telanganatelangana dasara holidays 2022dussehra holidays in telanganascert telanganadasara holidays in telanganadussehra holidays for colleges in telangana 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case
DNA Video
DNA: Food served for Kabaddi players on toilet floor
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen