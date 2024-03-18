Telangana Governor Resigns, Likely To Contest Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Polls On BJP Ticket: Sources

Tamilisai Soundararajan stepped down from her position as the Governor of Telangana on Monday. The former governer is likely to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in the state. Her resignation was submitted in Delhi, with a letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, citing the reasons for entering in mainstream politics.

Sources told the Zee news TV that Soundararajan is anticipated to be included in the BJP's forthcoming list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.