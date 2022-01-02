Telangana imposes fresh curbs, bans rallies and mass gatherings due to rising Omicron cases

New Delhi: The Telangana government on Saturday (January 1, 2022) imposed fresh curbs in the state as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

Rallies, public meetings and mass gatherings of all types including religious, political and cultural events have been strictly prohibited throughout the state.

The management of public transport, shops, malls, establishments, offices, etc need to ensure strict compliance of mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing, frequent sanitization of premises, provision for hand hygiene and screening at entry points with IR thermometers/thermal scanners.

Further, the management of schools and educational institutions shall ensure that all staff and students wear masks and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

The orders for the imposition of a fine of Rs 1,000 for not wearing a mask by people in public spaces is issued.

Senior citizens and persons with comorbidities are specifically advised to exercise precautions against COVID-19.

The K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government has also directed all collectors and district magistrates, Commissioners/Superintendents of Police to strictly implement the measures.

The orders have come into force with immediate effect and will continue to remain in effect till January 10.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued to rise with 317 fresh infections being reported on Saturday, pushing the statewide tally to 6,82,215, while the death toll went up to 4,029 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for most of the cases with 217 followed by Rangareddy district reporting 26.

The state also reported 12 new cases of the Omicron variant, taking the tally to 79. The number of active coronavirus infections across Telangana currently stands at 3,733.

Live TV