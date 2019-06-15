Telangana likely to expand cabinet after June 18

Hyderabad: A meeting of the Telangana cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, would be held on June 18, the state government said here Friday. "The Chief Minister will chair the state cabinet on June 18 (Tuesday) afternoon at 2 PM at Pragathi Bhavan," an official release said.

The Cabinet meeting is expected to discuss, among others, the proposed new municipal legislation, Andhra Pradesh government handing over buildings held by it here to Telangana and the inauguration of Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation project scheduled for June 21. TRS sources said Rao is unlikely to visit Delhi on Saturday to attend the NITI Ayog meeting.

There was no official word on the matter. Rao visited Mumbai Friday to invite his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis for the inauguration of Kaleswaram project.

On June 19, Rao, the president of ruling TRS would preside over the TRS state executive, a TRS release said. TRS sources said the state executive was likely to discuss the recent Lok Sabha election results and the programmes to be taken up by the party in the next few months.

Amid expectations that the TRS would win at least 13-14 of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats, it bagged nine. The loss of sitting TRS MP and Rao's daughter K Kavtiha in Nizamabad has disappointed the party.