Telangana Lockdown: Check what's open, what's closed during 10-day restrictions starting today

New Delhi: After refusing to impose lockdown in Telangana for more than a month on a number of occasions, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday (May 11, 2021) took a call to impose lockdown due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

The decision to impose a 10-day lockdown in Telangana from Wednesday (10 AM) was taken during a cabinet meeting held at his residence cum office 'Pragathi Bhavan'. The state cabinet will meet again on May 20 to review the situation on extending the Telangana lockdown.

The State Cabinet has decided to impose #lockdown for 10 days starting 10 am tomorrow. The lockdown will be relaxed from 6 am to 10 am daily for all the activities. The Council of Ministers has also decided to invite global tenders for procuring #Covid19 vaccine. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 11, 2021

Check what's open, what's closed during Telangana lockdown:

-- Every day there will be a relaxation period from 6 AM to 10 AM for people for their general activities and needs. For these four hours, all the shops will be opened.

-- Works related to agriculture produce, allied sectors, works undertaken with the agriculture machines, functioning of the rice mills, transport of paddy, rice. Supplying paddy to FCI, fertiliser and seeds shops, seed manufacturing companies, and other agri-based sectors will be allowed.

-- Pharmaceutical companies, companies manufacturing medical equipment, medical distributors, medical shops, all types of medical and health services, Government and private hospitals, their staff are allowed to function. The staff and employees of these sectors would be given special passes and are allowed with their vehicles.

-- Transportation on the National Highways will be allowed as it is.

-- Petrol and Diesel Pumps would be open on the National Highways.

-- Warehousing and cold storage activities are exempted from the Telangana lockdown.

-- Print and Electronic Media are exempted.

-- EGS works are exempted.

-- Government offices would work with 33 per cent of the staff.

-- Like during the lockdown last time, banks and ATMs would also work.

-- Only 40 members are allowed for marriage with prior permission.

-- For funeral rites, a maximum of 20 persons are allowed.

-- Check posts on the borders of Telangana state will be set up.

-- Public transports like the RTC and metro are available from 6 AM to 10 AM.

-- Public Distribution System (Ration Shops) will be opened from 6 AM to 10 AM.

-- LPG supply of the cylinders would continue as usual.

-- Cinema halls, swimming pools, clubs, gyms, amusement parks, and sports stadia will be closed.