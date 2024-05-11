Advertisement
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Timings, Key Candidates And Phase 4 Polling Constituencies

The voting in these seats will be held between 7 AM to 6 PM and the counting for all the votes will take place on June 4

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 11, 2024, 11:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: As Lok Sabha Elections are going across the nations, 9 states are all set to contest in Phase-4 on May 13 and counting for all will take place on June 4. Telangana is going to poll for all 17 Lok Sabha seats which named as Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahabubabad and Khammam.

The other states going to vote in Phase 4 are Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh. 

Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Key Candidates And Constituencies Phase- 4

Adilabad: Godam Nagesh (BJP-NDA) vs Smt. Athmaram Suguna (INC-INDIA) 

Peddapalle: Gomasa Srinivas (BJP-NDA) vs Gaddam Vamsi Krishna (INC-INDIA) 

Karimnagar: Bandi Sanjay Kumar (BJP-INDIA) vs Velchala Rajender Rao (INC-INDIA)

Nizamabad: Dharmapuri Arvind (BJP-NDA) vs T Jeevan Reddy (INC-INDIA)

Zahirabad: BB Patil (BJP-NDA) vs Suresh Kumar Shetkar (INC-INDIA)

Medak: Raghunandan Rao (BJP-NDA) vs Neelam Madhu (INC-INDIA)

Malkajgiri: Etela Rajender (BJP_NDA) vs  Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy (INC-INDIA)

Secunderabad: G Kishan Reddy (BJP-NDA) vs Danam Nagender (INC-INDIA)

Hyderabad: K Madhavi Latha ( BJP-NDA) vs Mohammed Waliullah Sameer (INC-INDIA)

Chevelle: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (BJP-NDA) vs G Ranjith Reddy(INC-INDIA)

Mahbubnagar: DK Aruna(BJP-NDA) vs Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy (INC-INDIA)

Nagarkurnool: Pothuganti Bharath Prasad (BJP-NDA) vs Mallu Ravi (INC-INDIA)

Nalgonda: Shanampudi Saidireddy(BJP-NDA) vs Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy (INC-INDIA)

Bhongir: Boora Narsaiah Goud (BJP-NDA) vs Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy (INC-INDIA)

Warangal: Aroori Ramesh (BJP-NDA) vs Kadiyam Kavya (INC-INDIA)

Mahabubabad: Azmeera Seetaram Naik (BJP-NDA) vs Balram Naik (INC-INDIA)

Khammam: Tandra Vinod Rao (BJP-NDA) vs Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy (INC-INDIA)

