Telangana man, a Donald Trump devotee, starved & prayed for US President's recovery dies of heart attack

Hyderabad: A man from Telangana, Bussa Krishna, a die-hard fan of Donald Trump who used to worship him like a god, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday.

The 38-year-old was concerned about the US President`s health condition following his COVID-19 infection and he collapsed while having tea at his relative`s residence at Toopran area in Medak district of Telangana.

He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead. His family members said after learning about Trump's coroanvirus infection he was worried and had reportedly not taken food properly ever since.

Krishna`s family members said after learning that Trump and his wife were found infected by coronavirus, he was praying to god for their recovery. He later released videos praying for the speedy recovery of the US President.

Live TV

A resident of Konne village in Jangaon district, Kirshna was an ardent follower of billionaire-turned-politician and US President Donald Trump.

He had installed a six-feet statue of the US President at his house by spending Rs 1.30 lakh and used to worship it by anointing milk to the statue.

Bussa Krishna used to refer to Donald Trump as 'God' and has been worshipping him for the last four years. He also used to keep a fast every Friday for the long life of Donald Trump.

Infact, he even keeps a picture of Trump with him at all times and walks around with Trump's photo around his neck.

When Trump visited India earlier this year, Krishna had appealed to the Central government to arrange a meeting with the US leader.