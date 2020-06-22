Telangana Manabadi class 10th Results 2020 declared; here's how you can check your marks

New Delhi: Telangana board on Monday (June 22) afternoon declared the TS SSC or Class 10 exam results on its official website-bse.telangana.gov.in. The huge rush of students, however, affected the portal. Those who appeared for the exam can now check the grades as well as marks by visiting the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.

The students can check their results in the following manner:

1. You should visit the official website- www.bse.telanga.gov.in

2. Click on the link given on the homepage that reads TS SSC grades 2020

3. You can now a login page on which students should fill up their registration/roll number and date of birth

4. After submitting the details, click to submit, and see your result.

5. Students should download it for your future reference.

The students can also check their TS SSC examination results via SMS by typing TS 10 Roll Number and then send it to 56263.

Students can also check their SSC results at private websites including examresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, vidyavision.com, schools9.com and the indiaresults.com.

Notably, the class 10 board exams were scheduled to be held from March 23 to March 30, but the Telangana government decided not to hold the pending exams and promote students on the basis of internal marks in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The board could conduct only three SSC examinations and nine subjects, including English, Mathematics, and Science, were cancelled and the results are baaed on internal assessment of students.