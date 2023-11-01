Telangana Model Offers Blueprint For India’s Inclusive Development, CM KCR Modern Chanakya: Kavitha Kalvakuntla

In a riveting discourse at the University of Oxford, Telangana MLC Kavita Kalvakuntla delved into the paradigm of ‘Exploring Inclusive Development: The Telangana Model’, sharing the transformative narrative of Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). The Telangana model, as she delineated, is an epitome of balanced development, meticulously intertwining infrastructure advancement with welfare augmentation. She made the remarks at the Oxford University.

“In the inevitable rise of our motherland India, of our Bharat Mata, I am confident that under the leadership of true statesmen like KCR, who is the architect of Telangana, we will create a future most prosperous for all our fellow citizens”, Kavitha said.

MLC Kavitha shared the chronicle of Telangana’s rise from a state with a stark backdrop of distress to a beacon of equitable growth and innovation. The underpinning ethos of the Telangana model pivots around harnessing natural resources, fostering a culture of free enterprise, and ensuring an equitable distribution of wealth, embodying a blend of economic pragmatism and empathetic governance, she said.

In her address, she shed light on the pivotal projects and policy initiatives that catapulted Telangana onto the trajectory of substantial growth. The projects highlighted by her included the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project which was completed in a short period of 3.5 years, Mission Bhagiratha, and an investment in the power sector. The agricultural sector's resuscitation was a cornerstone of her discourse. "From a negative growth rate in 2014-15 to a consistent upward trajectory, the sector grew by 15.7% in 2022-23," she emphasized, underscoring the government's unwavering support to farmers at every juncture.

On the welfare front, schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, and Dalit Bandhu have underscored the government’s resolve towards augmenting the rural economy and uplifting the living standards of all societal segments. She also highlighted the state's approach towards agricultural revival, industrial facilitation through initiatives like TS-iPass, and a robust focus on innovation adding that these led to the state’s surging economic indices.

Kalvakuntla highlighted the state's focused approach towards equitable wealth distribution and social welfare. "Telangana ranks 1st amongst all states in terms of equitable income distribution. Our Gini coefficient is at 0.10, on par with Nordic nations," she pointed out, showcasing the state's commitment to minimizing economic disparities.

“We have waged a war on poverty, and with all this my friends, we are only just getting started.”, Kavitha remarked.