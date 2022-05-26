हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Telangana State Police Recruitment

Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Application process for over 17,000 vacancies ends today, check details on tslprb.in

TSLPRB will conduct a three-tiered selection process - Preliminary Written Test (PWT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET). This will be followed by a Final Written Examination (FEW).

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will close the application process for recruitment to more than 17,000 vacancies on May 26, according to reports. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to these vacancies by visiting the official website - tslprb.in. The window for submitting the application will remain open till 10 pm.

For candidates who are applying for “more than one post within a period of 3 months from the date of the notification issued,” the PMT and PET will take place only once and the readings will be valid for all posts.

The breakup of TSLPRB vacancies

SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent vacancies: 15,644
SCT SI Civil and/or Equivalent vacancies: 554
SCT PCs IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver posts: 383
SCT SI IT & CO / SI PTO / ASI FPB posts: 33
Transport Constable Posts: 63
Prohibition & Excise Constable posts: 614

Here's how to apply

Visit TSLPRB website: tslprb.in

Click on the link to apply online

Register yourself at the TSLPRB portal

Log in to complete your application

Upload the required documents

Pay the TSLPRB fee online

Submit the form

Take a printout and save a copy for future use

 

