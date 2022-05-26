HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will close the application process for recruitment to more than 17,000 vacancies on May 26, according to reports. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to these vacancies by visiting the official website - tslprb.in. The window for submitting the application will remain open till 10 pm.
TSLPRB will conduct a three-tiered selection process - Preliminary Written Test (PWT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET). This will be followed by a Final Written Examination (FEW).
For candidates who are applying for “more than one post within a period of 3 months from the date of the notification issued,” the PMT and PET will take place only once and the readings will be valid for all posts.
The breakup of TSLPRB vacancies
SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent vacancies: 15,644
SCT SI Civil and/or Equivalent vacancies: 554
SCT PCs IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver posts: 383
SCT SI IT & CO / SI PTO / ASI FPB posts: 33
Transport Constable Posts: 63
Prohibition & Excise Constable posts: 614
Here's how to apply
Visit TSLPRB website: tslprb.in
Click on the link to apply online
Register yourself at the TSLPRB portal
Log in to complete your application
Upload the required documents
Pay the TSLPRB fee online
Submit the form
Take a printout and save a copy for future use