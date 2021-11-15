हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
marijuana

Telangana Police seize 1,240 kg Marijuana worth over Rs 2 crore, three held

The Rachakonda police commissionerate seized the marijuana when it was being transported to Mumbai.

Telangana Police seize 1,240 kg Marijuana worth over Rs 2 crore, three held

Hyderabad: In a matter of serious concern, the police of two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been frequently raiding and recovering banned narcotic substance marijuana (ganja) which is being supplied towards Maharashtra. In the latest incident, the Rachakonda police commissionerate in Telangana on Monday (November 15, 2021) morning seized 1,240 kg of marijuana which was being transported to Mumbai.

The Special Operations Team (SOT) of the commissionerate intercepted vehicles in which the marijuana was being transported under the Medipally police limits on the outskirts of Hyderabad city. 

Marijuana Ganja

The seized ganja is said to be worth over Rs 2 crores and three people have been arrested in this connection.

Marijuana Ganja Telangana

"Based on specific intelligence input, our SOT teams intercepted these vehicles and seized the banned substance. The culprits confessed that the banned substance was being procured from Sileru near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and being transported to Mumbai via Telangana. The packing was being done in an abandoned garage on the outskirts of Hyderabad," disclosed Mahesh M Bhagwat, Commissioner, Rachakonda police.

Marijuana Ganja Telangana Police

"We have arrested three people in this connection and we are looking for three more accused in this case who are presently absconding," he added.

Those arrested have been charged under section 20 (b) (c) of the NDPS act.

Tags:
marijuanaganjaTelangana policeTelanganaRachakonda Police
