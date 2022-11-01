Telangana politics: Congress, TRS trade barbs on Chandrasekhar Rao`s national political ambitions

Hyderabad: The Congress party and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) continued to trade barbs a day after Rahul Gandhi ridiculed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao`s national political ambitions. TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday took a dig at the Congress MP with the remark that international leader Rahul Gandhi who can`t even win his own Parliament seat in Amethi ridiculed KCR, as the Chief Minister is commonly known.

"Wannabe PM should first convince his people to elect him as an MP," tweeted Rama Rao on a day when Rahul Gandhi`s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Hyderabad. KTR told ANI, "International leader Rahul Gandhi who can’t even win his own parliament seat in Amethi ridicules Telangana CM KCR’s national party ambition. Wannabe PM should first convince his people to elect him as an MP."

At a news conference on Monday, Rahul Gandhi poked fun at KCR with the remark that he is welcome to even believe that he is running a global party. When asked about the decision of TRS to enter national politics by changing its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Congress leader stated that any leader has the right to imagine his party in whatever way he wants.

He went on to say that the Chief Minister is even welcome to think that he is running an international party that is fighting elections in the US or China. "If the Chief Minister of Telangana believes that he is running a national party, that is perfectly okay. There is no problem, he can believe it. If he believes that he is running a global party, that is also fine," Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress general Jairam Ramesh fired more salvos on Tuesday and said, "Rahul Gandhi ji has already said that if KCR is dreaming that TRS becomes Global Rashtra Samithi (GRS), we have no problem," adding "If he wants to become GRS, let me remind him that in 2007 TRS was stuck in a passport scam. You may remember there was a big passport scam and several TRS leaders were involved in it. I want to remind KTR of the history of TRS."

The Congress leader also called KCR the 8th Nizam, saying: "We live in a democracy. Congress is not a party that runs on Nizam Shahi. We know the 8th Nizam is sitting in Hyderabad."

The Congress MP slammed the TRS government for the bad condition of roads in Telangana even after eight years of the state`s formation. "Who benefited from the formation of Telangana? This is our question. Dalits, Adivasis and backward classes have not benefited. Only one person and one family benefited."

The Congress leader also disputed the claim of TRS leaders that they developed Hyderabad in the last eight years, claiming that the city developed in the last 30 years especially when YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister.

He recalled that Hyderabad was the information technology capital before 2014. "Institutions like DRDO, CSIR, ISB, NALSAR and Shamshabad airport all came up before 2014," he said.

Ramesh said the development in Hyderabad happened due to efforts of former Chief Ministers Rajasekhara Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu, Vijayabhaskar Reddy, NT Rama Rao, adding "The TRS has done nothing. They have inherited a lot."

Congress to undertake yatras in states not covered by Rahul's march: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress is organising Bharat Jodo Yatras in states not covered by the main walkathon led by senior leader Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday as the yatra is passing through Hyderabad on its the 55th day. Telangana is the fifth state to be covered by Kanyakumari to Kashmir walkathon. It will pass through 12 states.

Jairam Ramesh said in the states which are not on the route of the main yatra, the party has started state-level yatras. On October 31, Bharat Jodo Yatra Odisha was taken out from Bhubaneswar. It will cover 2,300 km and pass through 24 districts before returning to Bhubaneswar.

The yatra in Assam started on Tuesday and in the next 70 days, it will cover 850 km. On December 28, the Congress formation day, the West Bengal unit of the party will start a yatra from Kolkata to Siliguri. This will cover 800 km. "In the next few days yatras will also be undertaken in Bihar and Jharkhand," said the former Union Minister.

He said while state-level leaders of the party will participate in the yatras, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijay Singh, he and party MPs will also take part. Jairam Ramesh said the main yatra will reach Maharashtra on November 7, where it will begin from Nanded.

On whether NCP leader Sharad Pawar will be joining the yatra, he said Pawar was indisposed and admitted to a hospital. He said Rahul Gandhi spoke to Pawar`s daughter Supriya Sule and enquired about his health. Doctors have advised three-week bedrest to the NCP leader. Ramesh said Pawar may join the yatra wherever he wants.

To another query, the Congress leader clarified that the yatra has nothing to do with the November 3 by-election to Munugode Assembly seat in Telangana. "This is not `chunav jeeto yatra`. It has nothing to do with Gujarat or Madhya Pradesh elections or even 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This yatra is to fight increasing economic inequalities, social discrimination and political dictatorship," he said but hastened to add that they hope that it will strengthen the organization and party will win the elections.

Jairam Ramesh described the Gujarat model as "fake". "A state where aircraft are going to be manufactured can`t make a bridge," he said referring to bridge collapse tragedy in that state. "150 people have lost their lives. Who is responsible? Who gave the contract? It was the state government," he said.

The Congress leader also slammed the Gujarat government for taking up cleaning works at the hospital only for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Munugode bypoll in Telangana: Polling to take place on November 3

As many as 298 polling stations have been set for the Munugode by-election and 2,41,855 voters will cast their vote in the election slated to be held on November 3, said the State Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj.

The State Chief Electoral Officer said, "The Munugode by-election campaigning will end on Tuesday at 6 pm and the polling time is from 7 am to 6 pm. There are around 105 critical polling stations identified. Booth-level officers and medical teams are available in all stations, informed the official.

He further said, "Sufficient light and toilets are made sure in all polling stations. We have given a new design voter ID for the first time in Munugode. We have set up webcasting in all the polling centres," adding that there are around 105 critical polling stations identified.

"We have given a new design voter ID for the first time in Munugode. We have set up webcasting in all the polling centres. A total of 51 teams have been assigned including flying squads and static surveillance teams," ANI quoted him as saying.

He said the district administration is making all the arrangements for staff in polling stations, adding "As many as 199 Micro Observers are deployed. We have deployed 3,366 state police and 15 companies of the central police force in Munogode. 185 cases have been registered and Rs.6.80 crore and 4,500 litres of liquor have been seized so far."