Telangana Rains: 'Centre Ready To Help In Any Relief Operations', Say Union Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Amid heavy rains in Telangana, BJP state chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that the central government is ready to help the state in any relief operations.

"There have been heavy rains in Telangana in different districts for the past week. Today, many people across many cities and villages are in trouble with the waters. Many roads have been drowned in water and the connectivity has been cut off. I have discussed this issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He has provided NDRF teams to Telengana state. More than 600 NDRF teams are ready to be deployed if the state needs any further help. The funds that the central government gives to the State Disaster Force are also ready. I request the Telangana government first protect the affected people. BJP 'karyakartas' should also participate in the relief activities taken up by the state and central government", Minister Reddy said.

Minister Kishan Reddy visited Yosufguda and Amberpet districts today to review the situation in the area due to heavy rains. He also inspected the Musi River at the Moosarambagh bridge.



The state has been witnessing heavy downpours for a week and the flood-like situation was witnessed in many parts. A team of the National Disaster Response Force rescued 80 tourists on Thursday who were stuck in the Muthyala Dhara waterfalls in Mulugu district after the water flow increased a day earlier, police said.

According to police, all the tourists are in good health and the rescue operation that was started overnight has been completed.