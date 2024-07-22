Advertisement
VIRAL VIDEO

Telangana Residents Plant Saplings In Potholes To Protest Against Government-Watch Viral Video

Telangana Residents plant sapling in potholes, a unique way of protest to show dissatisfaction  against the municipal commissioner and local authorities. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2024, 02:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Telangana Residents Plant Saplings In Potholes To Protest Against Government-Watch Viral Video

A video went viral on the internet capturing a unique way to protest against the municipal commissioner and local authorities. The Telangana residents plant rice saplings in the floodplain to show their dissatisfaction against the government work. Netizens are supporting the protests and calling out the authorities to listen to the farmers. 

The residents of Bowrampet in Quthbullapur, Telangana called out a protest against the authorities for dissatisfied service towards the citizens and to draw their attention towards the poor performance. The local people came together near the large pothole filled with water and started planting saplings in them.  

The residents were angry due to the dissatisfying behavior of the municipality and local authorities towards their work. The pothole and the waterlogging on the roads causes difficulty for locals to commute and can lead to various diseases. They conducted the protest to demand right actions on the matter. 

Watch The Video Here:

The video was posted by Ghar ke Kalesh on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption, “Unique Protest Kinda Kalesh b/w Farmers and Govt. over potholes on road, (Ladies planting paddy in the Potholes and protesting) Telangana.'' The video had received 70,000 views in 24 hours and is still counting with over 1000 likes and 100 reposts. 

In the viral video, ladies are seen planting saplings in the pothole while a man helping them with that. Many people are captured standing holding the umbrella and watching the event or filming it on their mobile phones.

The internet users are caught supporting the protest with their reactions in the comment section and demand the government to listen to the farmers. 

Here are some of the users reaction: 

“That’s a great way to protest”

“Farmers are food providers, so farmers should be listened to.”

“Best decision taken by janta”

“It is really good” 

“That's Innovative”

 

