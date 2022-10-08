Telangana School Holidays: BIG UPDATE! Dussehra Vacations NOT extended, schools to reopen from Oct 10- Read here

Telangana: Telangana Dussehra Holidays 2022 is continuing for schools and colleges. According to rumours in the local media, the Telangana government has extended the Dussehra holidays until October 26. However, no official order has been issued by the government, and the education department has confirmed that there is no such notice and that all educational institutions will reopen on October 10, 2022.

According to earlier local sources, the government has announced the Dussehra holidays, which started on September 26, 2022, and ends on October 9.

The educational institutions will resume their classes for students once the Dussehra Holiday ends. Classes would resume from October 10. The Dussehra Holidays are continuing for almost 14 days and the schools in Telangana would remain closed from September 26, 2022 till October 9, 2022. The Education Department has itself confirmed that Telangana Dussehra Holidays is not extended till October 26. Students would start going back to their respective classes from October 10, 2022.

