NewsIndia
TELANGANA

Telangana School Holidays: BIG UPDATE! Dussehra Vacations NOT extended, schools to reopen from Oct 10- Read here

The Education Department has itself confirmed that Telangana Dussehra Holidays is not extended till October 26. Students would start going back to their respective classes from October 10, 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 06:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Telangana School Holidays: BIG UPDATE! Dussehra Vacations NOT extended, schools to reopen from Oct 10- Read here

Telangana: Telangana Dussehra Holidays 2022 is continuing for schools and colleges.  According to rumours in the local media, the Telangana government has extended the Dussehra holidays until October 26. However, no official order has been issued by the government, and the education department has confirmed that there is no such notice and that all educational institutions will reopen on October 10, 2022.

According to earlier local sources, the government has announced the Dussehra holidays, which started on September 26, 2022, and ends on October 9.

The educational institutions will resume their classes for students once the Dussehra Holiday ends. Classes would resume from October 10. The Dussehra Holidays are continuing for almost 14 days and the schools in Telangana would remain closed from September 26, 2022 till October 9, 2022. The Education Department has itself confirmed that Telangana Dussehra Holidays is not extended till October 26. Students would start going back to their respective classes from October 10, 2022.

There have been announced holidays for various schools across the nation. The most recent information regarding school vacations, will be provided here.

Live Tv

TelanganaSchools closedTelangana governmentHyderabadholidayDusshera HolidaysTelangana schoolsDussheradussehra 2022 holidays in telanganatelangana dasara holidays 2022dussehra holidays in telanganascert telanganadasara holidays in telanganadussehra holidays for colleges in telangana 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 06, 2022