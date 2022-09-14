Telangana Schools to be closed from 26 September to 9 October due to THIS REASON- Read here

Telangana: Telangana School Holidays 2022 have been announced for the upcoming festival season as well. As per local media reports, the government has declared Dusshera Holidays in all schools of Telangana starting September 26, 2022. The Bathukamma festival would be celebrated from September 25 to October 3 and the Dasara festival is on October 5. The government of Telangana organise different events during the festival of Dasara. According to local media reports Telangana Schools will remain closed from September 26 to October 9, 2022. With Dusshera Holidays being for almost 14 days, schools would reopen for all students from October 10, 2022, as per local media reports.

Dusshera holidays are expected to be announced for different schools in places across the country. While some places may have a holiday just for the day of the festival, others like Telangana may give some more holidays. However, this can be only be confirmed by the respective government or schools themselves. Hence, everyone is advised to stay in touch with their educational institutions for updates on school holidays declared or not for Dusshera.

Telangana schools are also expected to have a holiday or more for Diwali in the month of October. However, the detailed schedule and latest updates on the same will only be announced later.