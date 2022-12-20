topStoriesenglish
Telangana shocker! 18-year-old girl kidnapped in front of her father, incident caught on camera

The girl was abducted while she was returning to her house after visiting a temple along with her father. 

Dec 20, 2022
Telangana: A shocking incident involving the kidnapping of an 18-year-old girl in front of her father in the Sircilla district on Tuesday was caught on camera. A car can be seen arriving at the location in the footage. Three men jumped out, and one of them grabbed the female who was fleeing the car. He is seen forcing the girl to get into the car, and then forcing her to sit in the car. The girl tries to flee, but the miscreant gets her into the car. Then he shuts the car door. The father chases after the car, but all of the miscreants flee. Two other men attempted to prevent her father from acting.

Later, the three men get inside the car, and the fourth man in the conspiracy, the driver, quickly drives away. According to police, a case has been filed in the incident, and three special teams have been organised to apprehend the accused and rescue the missing girl. A CCTV camera captured the incident.

According to the media reports, police said, one of the four persons who abducted the girl had a relationship with her and had allegedly eloped with her earlier. A case was also registered against him earlier for allegedly eloping with the girl.

