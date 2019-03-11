Telangana SSC 2019 hall tickets out, download from bsetelangana.org

NEW DELHI: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education on Monday released the hall tickets/admit cards for the SSC (Class 10) examinations. The SSC Board or the Board of Secondary Education Telangana (BSE Telangana) has uploaded the hall tickets on the official website. The students can download the admit card from the website using the district, school name, student name and date of birth details.

The hall tickets have been released for regular, private, OSSC and vocational candidates. It may be recalled that a change in the class 10 exam time table was notified by the SSC Board last week.

According to the revised time table, the English Paper 2 exam which was earlier scheduled for March 22 exam will now be held on April 3, 2019. However, the schedule for other examinations remains unchanged.

Here is the Telangana State Class 10th Time Table

Here is a direct link to download TS SSC Hall Ticket 2019

Here's how you can download admit card/hall ticket for the Telangana TS SSC exams 2019:

Step 1: Open the official portal of the board - bsetelangana.org

Step 2: On the home page, there is 'TS SSC hall ticket' link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on submit

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the hall ticket