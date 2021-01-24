Telangana SSC: Exams to begin from this date, check other details

Hyderabad: Telangana's Directorate of Government Examinations has released the time table for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination on Sunday (January 24).

Chief Secretary of the School Education Department, Chitra Ramachandran issued a notification for the SSC exam time table. According to the notification, the class 10th or SSC exam in the Telangana state would commence on May 17 and will end on May 26 2021.

The hall ticket for SSC examination will be out by the first week of May. All the guidelines and SOPs instructed by the central government will be followed while conducting the SSC examination.

The SSC exam is expected to last 10 days (with 2 holidays) and will cover 8 major tests. According to the time table, all the languages will be conducted on May 17, 18, 19, 20. English exam will be there on May 20, Mathematics on May 21. General Science and Social Science will be taking place on May 22 and May 24 respectively. OSSC Main language paper one (Arabic/ Sanskrit) will be held on May 25 and paper two for the same will take place on May 26. Vocational exams are expected to take place in June 2021.

The examination's results are expected to come out by June 30. For hall tickets and other details, candidates should visit the official website.

The Director of Government Examination has stated that "SSC Public Examination May 2021 will be conducted strictly as per the above time table even if the government declares public holidays or general holiday in respect of any dates mentioned above".

