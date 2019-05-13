close

TS SSC results 2019

Telangana SSC results 2019: Telangana Board to declare Class 10 results soon

At least 5,52,302 students appeared for the Class 10 exam this year.

The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) board will on Monday announce Class 10 results 2019. The TS SSC result or the Telangana 10th result will be revealed on its official website - https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in/.

The board confirmed that the result be out by 11.30 am and the students can also check out their score at http://results.cgg.gov.in. The students who pass the exams will be eligible for admission in the Intermediate courses.  

At least 5,52,302 students appeared for the Class 10 exam this year which inludes 2,55,318 boys and 2,52,492 girls across 11,023 schools.

Here's a step-by-step guide to check the Telangana Board Class 10 results:

1: Log on to the board's official website bse.telangana.gov.in or http://results.cgg.gov.in.
2: Look for the tab which says TS SSC 2019 result and click on it
3: Enter the details like hall ticket number, roll number, date of birth, as required
4: The TS SSC 2019 result will then be displayed on your screen. 
5: Students should download the marksheet and take a print out for future reference

