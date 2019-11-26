Telangana: Striking employees rejoining work 'ridiculous, unacceptable', says TSRTC MD Sunil Sharma

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director, Sunil Sharma, on Monday (November 25) said that the decision by striking employees of the corporation to rejoin work is "ridiculous and unacceptable".

"Nowhere in any Public Sector Undertaking in the country do workers and employees abstain from duties and join their duties at their whims and fancies. It has never happened nor can it be accepted," Sharma said.

"The announcement of RTC Joint Action Committee that they will be joining duties from tomorrow (Tuesday) is ridiculous. On one hand, they say they will continue the strike and on the other, they say they will join duties," he added.

Sharma said that the employees were not asked by TSRTC to go on strike and they decided to abstain from duties on their own. "They went on an illegal and illogical strike during important festivals like Bathukamma, Dussera and Deepavali and have caused immense inconvenience to the people," ANI quited the TRSTC boss as saying.

Sharma stressed that the decision in this matter will be taken by TSRTC management on the directives of the Labour Commissioner, who will take into consideration the directives of the High Court to take a decision on the strike.

"Everything will be done in tune with the existing Laws and Acts. Till then, everyone should maintain restraint. Till the process as suggested by the High Court is completed, workers who are on illegal strike cannot be taken back on duties," he said.

"Workers have incurred losses by listening to the union`s words. Workers should not suffer further believing the words of the union. We request them not to go to the RTC depots tomorrow and create law and order issues," Sharma added.

According to TSRTC MD, all the RTC depots will get CCTV cameras and anyone caught breaking the law will have to face justice. It is to be noted that the striking employees of TSRTC ended their nearly two-month-old strike on Monday (November 25). At least five TSRTC employees committed suicide during the strike which was called by the employees on October 5 over several demands, including pay hike.