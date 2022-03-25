Telangana TET 2022 notification out, TS TET exam to be held on THIS date - Check details here

New Delhi: The Department of School Education has issued a notification for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2022. The department in its notification stated that TS TET examination is scheduled to be held on June 12.

The eligible and interested candidates can download the detailed notification from the official website — tstet.co.in from March 25. Candidates must note that the applications can be submitted online from March 26 to April 12.

“Online applications are invited from candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to VIII in schools in Telangana State for appearance in the 1st Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TSTET-2022) to be conducted by Department of School Education, Government of Telangana in all districts of the state,” the official notification by the Department of School Education read.

The Telangana government has also extended the validity period of the TET qualifying certificates for life. This provision will be effective from the date of enforcement of TET guidelines i.e., 11.02.2011, the statement added.

TS TET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

According to the new guidelines, candidates with graduation with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent in case of SC/ST/BC differently abled) and passed in bachelor of education/bachelor of education (special education) are also eligible to apply.

All candidates who possess D.Ed.,/ B.Ed., / Language Pandit or equivalent qualifications and candidates pursuing final year of the said courses during the academic year 2021-2022 with requisite percentage of marks obtained as given in information bulletin of TSTET and who aspire to become teachers for classes I to VIII in the schools of the State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad, Municipality, Private Aided Schools and Private unaided schools in Telangana State can appear for TS TET.

For more details candidates should read the official notification here- Download TS TET 2022 official notification here

Live TV