Telangana to witness more rain after days of downpour; lakes continue to overflow

HYDERABAD: A fresh spell of heavy rain on Sunday (October 18) caused flooding in parts of the city and left three people dead in separate rain-related incidents, just days after it witnessed one of the worst deluges in recent times following unprecedented downpours in over a century.

The latest rains since Saturday evening led to lakes and other water bodies overflowing with water inundating several low-lying areas, including parts of Hyderabad affected last week, here and the outskirts.

Meanwhile, the Met department has forecast more rains in parts of the state until October 21.

A total of 37,409 families were affected in various localities that were inundated in the city due to the recent floods and ration kits and blankets were being distributed among them, a release from GHMC said.

The Disaster Response Force personnel, staff of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and police swung into action since Saturday night itself, evacuating the marooned.

Basements of several residential apartment complexes were flooded by the rain waters and people were seen walking in knee-deep water in some areas.

Heavy rains early last week had wreaked havoc in parts of the state, including the city, claiming over 50 lives and leaving hundreds of houses in low-lying areas under sheets of water.

The state capital bore the brunt as a depression dumped the heaviest rains (nearly 20 cm) since 1916 for October on Tuesday and triggered flash floods.

The rains abated since Wednesday with the flood water receding in most parts while the government in a preliminary estimate had pegged the losses at over Rs 5,000 crore.

