Khammam: A Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) leader Tammineni Krishnaiah was hacked to death by four unidentified persons, minutes after hoisting the national flag in Telangana on Monday. Section 144 was imposed in the area following the incident, which took place in the Teladarupally village of the Khammam Rural Mandal in the district. According to reports, the TRS leader was hacked to death while returning back from the National Flag hoisting ceremony on Monday morning. Tammineni Krishnaiah had joined TRS after leaving CPM sometime back.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Khammam district told ANI that Tammineni Krishnaiah was killed while returning on a bike after hoisting the National Flag, adding "At the entrance of the Teldarupally, an auto with four people came and killed him on the spot and fled the place. We have got info that four people have committed it and we have formed four teams to find their location. The body is shifted to the hospital for postmortem."

The rural police registered a case based on the available evidences and an investigation into the case was carried out. Angry at the development, a crowd later in the day gathered in front of the CPM leader Tammineni Koteshwar Rao`s residence in order to pelt stones and as a result, parts of the leader`s residence were damaged.

"We dispersed the crowd and based on the evidence cases will be booked. The case is registered and the investigation is on in the Rural police station. 144 section is imposed in Teladarupally gram panchayat," ANI quoted the Commissioner of Police as saying.

2 hurt in clash between TRS, BJP cadres during 'padayatra' in Telangana

Two persons suffered injuries when a clash broke out between the supporters of the ruling TRS and the BJP during state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar's ongoing 'padayatra' in Jangaon district of Telangana on Monday.

The clash, including stone-pelting, occurred at Devaruppala in the district and two persons suffered minor injuries, police said, adding that both sides are expected to lodge complain with the police on the incident.

Sanjay Kumar, who resumed his 'padayatra' after the incident, alleged that "TRS goons" pelted stones leaving two BJP activists injured. He took to social media and tweeted, "TRS goons pelted stones leaving 2 @BJP4Telangana karyakartas injured during #PrajaSangramaYatra3 at Devaruppala on #IndependenceDay. "Is this Gandhian politics preached by TRS?."

Alleging that "police behaved like TRS karyakartas", the State BJP president said that he also spoke to DGP M Mahendar Reddy and sought immediate action on the incident. The state BJP president began the third phase of his 'padayatra' on August 2 from the temple town of Yadadri.

(With ANI/PTI Inputs)