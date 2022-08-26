TS ICET 2022: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 result to be released tomorrow 27 August at 5 PM. The TS ICET result 2022 was scheduled to be released on August 22, but it has now been moved back to August 27. Candidates who took the TS ICET 2022 exam can check and obtain their scorecards from the official websites icet.tsche.ac.in and manabadi.co.in. Along with the Telangana ICET results, the university will also release the rank list. The TS ICET rank list will be prepared on the basis of normalisation process. The normalization process brings all the candidates across all sessions on a comparative scale.

Candidates must enter their registration number, date of birth, and qualifying exam hall ticket number to receive their TS ICET 2022 scorecard. To qualify for the TS ICET 2022 exam, students must achieve 25%, or 50 points out of a total of 200 points.

TS ICET 2022 Result: Here’s how to download the scorecard

Visit the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the link that reads 'Download Score Card'

Enter log in details like registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number

Submit it and TS ICET result will be displayed on the screen

Download the score card pdf and take a printout for further references.

The TS ICET 2022 exam was held online from July 27 to 28. Candidates who pass the ICET 2022 will be eligible for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes at all Telangana universities for the academic year 2022-23.