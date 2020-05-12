Telinipara communal clashes: 56 arrested, Section 144 CrPC imposed; CM Mamata Banerjee vows stern action against culprits

New Delhi: In communal clashes at Telinipara area of West Bengal's Hooghly district last week, as many as 56 persons have been arrested and police raids are on to nab the culprits. Notably, clashes had erupted in Telinipara area after members of one community were allegedly addressed as "corona" by a handful of locals belonging to another group.

According to reports, Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the area to maintain law and order, while the state administration also suspended

mobile internet services in Chandannagar and Serampore Sub-division.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today slammed a section of BJP leaders for allegedly instigating communal clashes and said that those found guilty will not be spared while addressing media in Kolkata.

She said, "stern action will be taken against those involved in communal clashes amid the lockdown. No one will be spared if found guilty of fomenting trouble."

"People are already under so much stress due to this COVID-19 crisis. Add to that, some leaders are writing provocative posts to create problems. Yesterday, I told the prime minister how some central ministers were trying to invite trouble. A year to go before the assembly elections but one political party is getting impatient," she added.

Sub-Inspector, 4 civic volunteers injured in mob attack

A sub-inspector and four Civic volunteers were beaten up by a mob while enforcing lockdown at the Baruipur area of South 24 Parganas district today. The mob also damaged the police vehicle.

Sub-Inspector Dhananjay Mukherjee and four civic volunteers were reportedly beaten up by a mob with bamboo sticks when they asked a large number of people who had gathered before a tea stall to maintain social distancing at Khiristola under Baruipur police station, the police told PTI.

On getting information about the attack, a big force led by SDPO Baruipur reached the spot and rescued the policemen and sent them to hospital. So far, 18 persons have been arrested for attacking the police personnel.