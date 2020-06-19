Temperature in Delhi crosses 46-degree Celsius; monsoon to reach soon

New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday (June 18, 2020) continued to scorch under stifling heat with the mercury crossing the 46 degrees Celsius-mark in some parts. The weather stations at Ayanagar recorded the maximum temperature at 46.4 degrees Celsius in the city.

The Safdarjung Observatory, recorded a maximum of 43 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal and it would likely touch 44 degrees celsius on Friday.

As per the weather department prediction, the temperature in Delhi will continue to rise by 1 or 2 degrees celsius in the coming days.

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said monsoon is likely to reach the national capital by June 22-23, ahead of its scheduled three to four days earlier than the usual date of June 27.

According to the IMD, the pace of monsoon is slow. However, it has already reached in most parts of the country and it will now arrive in Delhi-NCR.

Talking about other states of the country - Bihar, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha and North Eastern states will receive heavy rainfall.

Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms is likely to be seen in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Western Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, East and West Rajasthan will continue to experience heatwave conditions.