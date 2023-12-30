Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 15,700 crore in Ayodhya. This included the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station and the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in the temple city of Ayodhya. He also initiated various development works for tourist places. Soon, Ayodhya will also have a water metro just like Kochi.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had inaugurated the renovated Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Mahakaal Lok in Ujjain's Mahakaal temple. This is noteworthy to mention that since the inauguration of these redevelopment works, the footfall of devotees in these temples has increased manifolds. Not only this, it has also resulted in round-the-year business for the tourism industry including hotels, guides, taxi service providers and more. This, in turn, boosts the economy and living standards of the residents as their income prospects increase. This also results in the creation of new employment opportunities at various levels.

There are many temples in India whose earnings if combined can surpass the GDP of many nations like Malavi, Liberia or Chad. India is known as the land of temples. There are more than 10 million temples here. Several temples have such total contributions that, if combined, could surpass the economies of many countries. Every year, these temples receive donations in billions. The richest temple in India is the Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala. The vaults of this temple are filled with diamonds, gold, and precious jewels. Not just that, due to the wealthy temples in India, many lakhs of people also find employment opportunities daily. Alone, the total wealth of the Padmanabhaswamy Temple is approximately Rs 1,20,000 crore, which includes gold idols, gold coins, emeralds, ancient silver, diamonds, and brass.

Also, the popular temple places also serve as a tourist destination and people from across the world come to visit and see these places. This contributes significantly to the country's GDP. The temples boost the respective states' GDP significantly and this is why the Narendra Modi government has worked to renovate several such temples and tourist sites. Ultimately, this will contribute to taking India's GDP to another high.